Priyanka Chopra drops Nick Jonas' surname from social media handles

Actress Priyanka Chopra left everyone confused by dropping her husband's last name from her Instagram and Twitter handle. Social media users soon started speculating that Priyanka and Nick Jonas are headed for a divorce, three years after their wedding. Recently, Priyanka reunited with her hubby Nick Jonas in the US for Jonas Brothers Family Roast and just had to share an adorable photo with him.

Speaking with News18, Priyanka's mother Madhu said, “It’s all rubbish, don’t spread rumours.” Although she dropped the surname Jonas from the social media platform, Priyanka has been extending her love and support to Nick. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will next feature in Keanu Reeves starrer 'Matrix: Ressurections' and Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa' co-starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.