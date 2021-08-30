Priyanka Chopra exudes hotness in a sexy red bikini

Priyanka Chopra enjoyed her Sunday with Nick Jonas as the former beauty queen, reunited with her husband after months of staying apart. She shared a picture in which she is seen lying down on her stomach while Nick Jonas is all prepared with a knife and fork. PeeCee shared the picture on Instagram with the caption, “Snack” with a heart emoji. As soon as she posted the picture, her sister Parineeti Chopra wrote, “Jeej! Mimi Didi! What is going on here the family is on Instagram.” She expressed that she is trying to like the picture with “eyes closed.”

In another pic, , Priyanka flaunted her perfect bikini body as she enjoyed her Sunday under the sun. Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka has been shooting in London for her upcoming show ‘Citdel', which is a spy-thriller directed by The Russo Brothers. It stars Priyanka and ‘Game of Thrones’ fame actor Richard Madden in lead roles. She recently launched an Indian restaurant called Sona in New York and also released her memoir titled ‘Unfinished' earlier this year. Priyanka will next be seen in ‘Text For You’ which also features Celine Dion and Sam Heughan in the lead roles. Apart from that, she will also be seen in ‘Matrix 4’ and the recently announced Bollywood film ‘Jee Le Zaraa', which will mark actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar’s return as a director.