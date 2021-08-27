Priyanka Chopra injured during the filming of Citadel, shares blood-stained selfie

Priyanka Chopra has wounded herself during the making of Citadel. Earlier in the day, she had shared a picture in which she posed with a bloodied face and asked fans 'what's real and what's not?' She had an injury on her eyebrow. Taking to Instagram stories, Priyanka Chopra shared a photo of herself covered in several forehead wounds. In the photo, the actor had blood on her forehead and some cuts on her eyebrow and cheek. The actor then asked her fans to differentiate between her fake and real injuries and wrote, "What's real and what's not?." When a fan replied with "Cheek wound is real and not the one in forehead." Priyanka replied with a thumb's down emoji and revealed her real injury.

The former beauty queen, revealed her eyebrow injury was real while the one on her cheek was fake. Priyanka has been shooting for Citadel since earlier this year in London, where she's been stationed for months. Before Citadel, she wrapped up her international film Text For You. Besides these two, she has a number of projects in the pipeline. These include The Matrix 4, titled The Matrix Resurrections, starring Keanu Reeves in the lead role, a romantic comedy with Mindy Kaling, a wedding-themed reality show, and a biopic of Ma Anand Sheela. She is also set to make her Bollywood comeback with Jee Le Zaraa, alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.