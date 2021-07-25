Priyanka Chopra sells her two Mumbai apartments for Rs. 7 crore

Actress and former beauty queen Priyanka Chopra is one of India's biggest star and the Dostana star enjoys a massive fan following across the globe. Now, a report by real estate site, Money Control claims that The Sky is Pink actor has sold her two of her residentials apartments for a whopping Rs 7 crore. Along with this, the global star has also leased a Mumbai office for Rs 2.11 crore per month. The report suggests that Priyanka Chopra sold two apartments, one of them being a residential unit located at Raj Classic in Versova, Andheri. The apartment was reportedly sold for Rs 3 crore back in the month of March. Meanwhile, another unit with a larger square-footage on the same floor was reportedly sold for Rs 4 crore. In addition to this, in the month of June, the actor also leased an office at the Oshiwara locality in Andheri for a whopping amount.

The office has areas across 2040 sq.ft. The registration for rent was done June 3, 2021.As per Forbes India’s 2019 Celebrity 100 list, Priyanka Chopra’s annual earning is Rs 23.4 crore that includes her brand endorsements, film deals, event appearances, social media posts, and the money from her production house Purple Pebble Production. It is believed that Priyanka gets close to around Rs 12 crore for a film. On the professional front, Priyanka will next feature in the thriller series ‘Citadel’. She will be essaying the role of a spy in the show. Apart from that, Priyanka has many projects in the pipeline including ‘Text for You’ and ‘Matrix 4’. Helmed by Jim Strouse, Text For You is inspired by the 2016 German box office hit SMS Fur Dich. Priyanka was last seen in the Netflix film, The White Tiger, along with Rajkummar Rao. The film received positive reviews upon its release.