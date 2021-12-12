Priyanka Chopra wraps up 'Citadel', calls it her most intense work

Mumbai, Dec 12 Priyanka Chopra has completed the filming of Amazon Studios' upcoming spy thriller series 'Citadel'. For her, the series has been the most intense experience.

The actress took to her Instagram and shared a series of pictures with her crew members.

She wrote in the caption, "Photo dump* It's a wrap on #Citadel Phew.. a whole year of doing the most intense work during the most intense time. It could not have been possible without this incredible lot of people. Some you see here some you don't. It's been hard but when you all see it.. it will be worth it! Onwards and upwards (sic)."

Along with the happy faces during the course of filming and post the wrap, she also shared a few solo pictures of herself where she can be seen acting goofy and wearing the special effect make-up for her part in the series.

Talking about 'Citadel', the series produced by Amazon Studios, AGBO and Midnight Radio, in addition to Chopra, also stars Richard Madden and Roland Møller. The series will also inspire spin-offs set in Italy, India, Spain and Mexico, all of which will explore the deeper layers of the storylines and will centralise into the main series.

