Producers Guild of America welcome Priyanka Chopra as their new member

The Producers Guild of America (PGA) has inducted actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas as a member of the organisation.It has over 8,000 members spanning the full producing team in scripted, non-fiction, documentary, animation and new media sectors. The guild shared the announcement on Twitter. The 39-year-old actor expressed her gratitude towards the PGA on Twitter Wednesday. "Grateful to be inducted. Thank you @producersguild," Priyanka wrote.

Priyanka most recently executive produced and starred in Ramin Bahrani's The White Tiger, which was released on Netflix earlier this year. The film, based on Aravind Adiga's 2008 novel of the same name, was nominated for best adapted screenplay at the 93rd Academy Awards.The actor will next be seen in the highly-anticipated The Matrix: Resurrections, starring Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.Some of her forthcoming projects are the rom-com film Text For You, the Amazon Prime Video's thriller series Citadel, a film on spiritual guru Osho Rajneesh's aide Ma Anand Sheela, and Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

