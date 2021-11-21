'Proud to say you are my son': Amitabh Bachchan after watching trailer of Abhishek Bachchan's Bob Biswas trailer

Abhishek Bachchan's Bob Biswas trailer has earned praise from his superstar father Amitabh Bachchan.Amitabh took to Twitter to praise the trailer and his son. He wrote, “I am proud to say you are my Son ! ... BYCMJBBN .. !!” with several clapping hands emojis. Abhishek reacted to him, “Love you, Pa. But, you’ll always be the BIG B(ob) to us.” along with flexed biceps and folded hands emoji.Abhishek had shared the trailer on Friday. He said, “Nomoshkar. Meet Bob! #BobisBack #NomoshkarEkMinute #BobBiswas.”

T 4100 - I am proud to say you are my Son ! ... BYCMJBBN .. !! ❤️🙏🚩👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 https://t.co/yk3BIzJIEb — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 19, 2021

Many others also praised Bob Biswas trailer. Huma Qureshi wrote, “Look forward to this !!! Congratulations to the whole team.” Abhishek thanked her saying, “Dhonobad, Huma.” Abhishek thanked others as well in a similar manner. Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani commented, "What a courageous step for a young director/maker!!! You must be so so proud @sujoy_g #BobBiswas new rendition totally lives up to the iconic character we saw in your Classic. Congrats to the whole team. @juniorbachchan you seem to have loved every minute. #BobisBack."