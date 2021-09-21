Pune-based actress Ishwari Deshpande dies in car accident in Goa

A Pune-based actress and her friend were killed when a four-wheeler fell into a creek from a bridge at Baga-Kalangut in Goa on Monday morning. The actress and her friend died after their vehicle got stuck in the creek due to an accident. The actress had recently shot a Hindi and Marathi film.

Ishwari Deshpande and Shubham Dedge are the names of the two who died in the accident. The deceased Shubham (28) and Ishwari (25) had gone to Goa from Pune on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the driver lost control of the vehicle on a narrow road in Baga around 5 am on Monday and the vehicle went straight into the creek and crashed. After the accident, Ishwari and Shubham got stuck in the car due to the central lock.

As per reports the car crashed into the creek as the driver lost control over the vehicle on a narrow road near the Arpora village. The accident reportedly happened around 5am on Monday. The car crashed and plunged into a deep creek and the two could not come out of the car due to central lock.

Ishwari had acted in some Marathi serials till date. She also starred in Hindi serials. She had just finished filming serial a few days ago.



