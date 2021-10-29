Puneet Rajkumar's eyes to be donated

Kannada film star Puneeth Rajkumar, who passed away in Bengaluru on Friday, October 29, at the age of 46 after suffering a cardiac arrest. According to a Times of India report, Puneeth Rajkumar had decided to donate his eyes like his late father Dr Rajkumar. Puneeth's health worsened on Thursday evening but he did not visit a doctor. He went to the gym in the morning and developed chest pain. He was taken to a private clinic where ECG was done. During check up, his condition worsened and he was rushed to Vikram Hospital, where he succumbed to cardiac arrest.



He is survived by wife Ashwini and daughters Vanditha and Dhruthi. Security has been beefed up all across the state including state capital Bengaluru to manage the situation. Puneeth was born on March 17, 1975 and was fondly known as 'Appu'. He was also a singer, television presenter and producer. He acted in more than 29 films and has also appeared in many films as a child artiste. He won the National Film Award for Best Child Artiste for his role in 'Bettada Hoovu'. He made his debut in the Kannada film industry with the movie 'Appu' in 2002.