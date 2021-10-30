Puneeth Rajkumar's song by Pakistani singer goes viral

Bengaluru, Oct 30 The video of a Pakistani singer singing songs from the movies of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar has gone viral on social media.

Ajmal Mughal from Lahore had made videos of him singing the popular song "Neene Rajakumara" from "Rajakumara" movie.

Fans of the late actor who passed away on Friday due to cardiac arrest, have been sharing the video with pride that Puneeth even had a fan in Pakistan.

Ajmal Mughal said in his post while singing the song that Kannada is a difficult and sweet language. "I like to sing it and the best thing is that I enjoy singing it without knowing the meaning."

Ajmal has also sung 'ninnindale' from the film "Milana".

