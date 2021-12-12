Puneett Chouksey enjoyed shooting in Dehradun for 'Sirf Tum'

Mumbai, Dec 12 Actor Puneett Chouksey, who essays the role of Ansh in 'Sirf Tum', enjoys travelling and exploring places. He shares his experience shooting for a track of his show in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

He says: "As an actor I always look forward to outdoor shoots. And most recently I traveled to Dehradun, for shoots of my show. It was fun, as if on a vacation. I'm fond of exploring places. We can all agree that visiting new places is always great fun. We get to learn about different cultures, try things that we have never tried before, discover new cuisines and for sure we will return home richer for the experience. And it doesn't stop there, it will boost us in resuming our daily routine."

Puneett finds travelling healthy for physical and mental health.

He shares: "Whether it's a quick weekend getaway or a round-the-world trip, you'll be pleased to hear that your adventures will also do wonders for your health too. One of the main reasons for getting away from it all is to de-stress. Sometimes too much hard work is not good for our mental health and taking a break once in a while can protect you from further mental health issues, such as depression.

"Visiting new places is also a great way to keep your brain active. It also keeps us physically active and exercising. Whether we are hiking in the hills or exploring a new city on foot (the best way to do it)."

Puneett is known for featuring in shows like 'Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki', 'Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story', 'Naagin 3', and 'Vish'.

