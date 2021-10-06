Punjabi film 'Jinne Jamme Saare Nikamme' trailer out

Mumbai, Oct 6 The makers of 'Jinne Jamme Saare Nikamme' unveiled the trailer of the Punjabi film on Wednesday. The actor Binnu Dhillon calls it a heartwarming story with a special social message.

The film is the story of Niranjan Singh and Satwant Kaur who are parents to four sons who have been brought up by them with immense love and affection.

Binnu Dhillon said, "As an actor, we put our best in every project we associate with and this is a heartwarming story with a special social message. I am sure viewers are going to relate to the story and will shower their blessings on this special film."

The film also stars Jaswinder Bhalla, Seema Kaushal and Pukhraj Bhalla. It has also introduced actors like Maninder Singh, Deepali Rajput, Bhumika Sharma and Armaan Anmol. The film is directed by Kenny Chhabra and written by Naresh Kathooria.

On the trailer release director Kenny Chhabra said: "The trailer is the most important asset of the film and I am sure everyone will relate to it. I hope the viewers like the film and appreciate all the hard work we have put in as a team."

"We are confident that our lovely film 'Jinne Jamme Saare Nikamme' will make everyone go through all the emotions. It makes for a fantastic family watch. We cannot wait to see what the audience says after watching it", added actor Jaswinder.

The film will be released on ZEE5 on October 14.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor