Punjabi track 'Gallan Chaandi Diyan' from movie 'Teeja Punjab' out

Mumbai, Nov 23 Actors Amberdeep Singh and Nimrat Khaira-starrer 'Teeja Punjab's first song 'Gallan Chaandi Diyan' is out. It is sung by Nimrat Khaira, who is also featured in the track along with Amberdeep.

Speaking about the dance number, which according to her is perfect for the wedding season, Nimrat says: "Working on this album alongside great artists from the industry has been a wonderful experience. Some songs are very special to an artist, and 'Gallan Chaandi Diyan' is one such composition for me. I enjoyed every moment of recording the song as well as shooting for the movie."

She goes on: "The song has finally been released, and I am sure that my fans will give it all their love. This song has everything - good lyrics and music to the right beats, to make it the most popular dance number to groove to this wedding season. Even I cannot stop myself from dancing whenever I listen to the song. This one's a sure shot instant party starter."

The Punjabi movie 'Teeja Punjab' is written and directed by Amberdeep Singh, who is also featured in the film along with actor and singer Nimrat.

He adds: "Gallan Chaandi Diyan' is the song that has all the flavour and desi tadka to win your hearts. This is just the song that we need to brighten up the celebratory mood a little more and make everyone from 'chacha chachis' (uncle and aunts) to the tiny tots fall in love with it."

'Teeja Punjab' is produced by Amberdeep Productions and Omjee Star Studios. The lyrics of the song are penned by Harmanjeet Singh and the music is by Jatinder Shah. The first song from 'Gallan Chaandi Diyan' released on November 23 on Sony Music India. The film will be released on December 3.

