R Madhavan calls himself a 'blessed father' on son Vedaant's 16th birthday

Actor R Madhavan is celebrating his son Vedant's 16th birthday today.The actor shared a photo of his handsome boy via social media, along with a heartfelt note for his child. The actor shared how he considers himself a blessed father. The 3 idiots star wrote, "Thank you for beating me at almost everything I am good at and making me jealous yet, my heart swell with pride. I have to learn so much from you my boy. As you step into the threshold of manhood, I want to wish you a very happy 16th birthday and hope and pray that you’re able to make this world a better place then we are able to give to you. I’m a blessed father." On 15th August, Madhavan celebrated his father's 80th birthday.

The actor, took to his social media handles to share a photo of his parents on his father's birthday. In the caption, the actor wrote, "Dear Appa-You taught me the true meaning of Dignity,Grace & Unconditional Love- led by example & someone I desperately want to emulate as a Son,Father,Husband,Son-in-law and Father-in-law-HAPPY SADHABHISHEKAM (80th Birthday)." He ended the note with "Your Blessings is my strongest force.Proud Proud Son." Madhavan’s son Vedaant, represented India at an International swim meet, where he won a bronze medal. Earlier this year, Vedaant also enrolled in the swimming competition of the third Khelo India Youth Games, held in Guwahati, Assam.On his work front, Madhavan is currently waiting for the release of his Netflix series Decoupled and film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. He wrapped up the shoot of Decoupled in Late July. He will star in the show opposite Suvreen Chawla.

