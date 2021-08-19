Raashii Khanna: Passion for my craft keeps me on my toes

Mumbai, Aug 19 Actress Raashii Khanna is busy shuttling between Chennai, Hyderabad and Mumbai for her projects in three different languages. However, the actress says she has no complaints.

Raashii Khanna who has been shooting for filmmakers Raj and DK's series alongside Shahid Kapoor, has now started the shoot of her series 'Rudra' alongside actor Ajay Devgn.

The actress is scheduled to fly to Chennai to start shooting for her recently announced untitled Tamil film alongside Dhanush.

Not stopping at this, Raashii also has 'Tughlaq Durbar', 'Aranmanai 3' and 'Bhramam'.

The actress believes this to be a result of her hard work and doesn't want to complain about the hectic schedule.

Raashii tells : "I've worked very hard to get to where I am in my career and that has resulted in interesting opportunities in the entertainment industries in the North and the South. It's not very easy to be shuttling cities every three to four days but I am not complaining because I have always wanted to work with brilliant minds and that passion for my craft has been keeping me on my toes."

Raashii will also be seen alongside actor Naga Chaitanya in 'Thank You'.

