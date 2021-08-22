Radhika Apte flaunts her curvaceous figure in a sexy white bikini

Actress Radhika Apte has send the internet into a meltdown with her recent photoshoot pictures. Posing for the camera in a black and gold leather jacket and white bikini, Radhika looks ravishing as ever. Her open tresses and golden neckpiece complimented her overall gorgeous look. She posted the images with just an owl emoticon as the caption.The bikini set that Radhika wore for the shoot is from the shelves of the swimwear brand Ookioh.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Radhika was last seen in ‘Raat Akeli Hai’ co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shweta Tripathi, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Nishant Dahiya, Gyanendra Tripathi, Ila Arun, Swanand Kirkire, Nitesh Kumar Tiwari and Aditya Srivastava in the cast. The film reportedly revolved around a small-town cop who is summoned to investigate the death of an elderly family member. Radhik will next be seen in ‘Monica, O My Darling’. It is all set to release on an OTT platform. She is also part of upcoming crime thriller film “Forensic”. Backed by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd. and Mini films, the movie will be directed by Vishal Furia. It also stars Vikrant Massey in a key role.