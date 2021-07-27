Radhika Apte, Vikrant Massey to star in thriller 'Forensic'

Mumbai, July 27 Actors Radhika Apte and Vikrant Massey will be seen sharing screen space in the upcoming suspense crime thriller titled 'Forensic'.

Radhika said: "There is a particular way to navigate thriller movies and with Forensic, it hits all the right notes. I am looking forward to start this project and work with a talented costar like Vikrant and our director Vishal who has such a clear and interesting vision for this film."

The first look of the suspense crime thriller, which is directed by Vishal Furia, was revealed on Tuesday. 'Forensic' will also mark the reunion of Vikrant and Furia, who have previously worked together on the web show 'Criminal Justice'.

Talking about the upcoming film, Vikrant shared: "I have always believed in the story being the frontrunner for a film and when director Vishal Furia narrated the script to me, I was intrigued as an actor and as a member of the audience."

Furia said that with the content landscape going through a drastic shift, he feels this film will keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

The director added: "I am so humbled by the fact that two powerful actors like Vikrant and Radhika are on board. They are the kind of performers who elevate the material they have been given. And I am so grateful to my producers for the support they have shown on me. I am truly working with a dream team and together we aspire to make a dream film for the viewers."

The film is all set to go on floors and is produced by Deepak Mukut, Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla under their banners of Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd, Mini Films, and co-produced by Hunar Mukut.

Deepak Mukut, of Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd, said: "I am excited to see this film come to life. When you have talent like Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte along with director Vishal Furia, you better give the audience a memorable experience and thanks to the support of my team and my director, we are all set to roll this edge-of-the-seat suspense thriller.

"I am glad that we have the opportunity to tell a story of this nature, which is pacy and thrilling in equal parts," Mansi Bagla, of Mini films, added.

