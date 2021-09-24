Radhika Madan: When we see a love story it just feels like home

New Delhi, Sep 24 Radhika Madan is gearing up for the release of her upcoming romantic film 'Shiddat'. The actress has talked about what makes a love story a popular genre universally.

"Somewhere down the lane we love Love and that is something we all connect to and we all want in our life. The reason we do our job is because we are finding love in that," Radhika in a candid chat told .

The 26-year-old actress added: "Every aspect has love and I think that's what hits the chord in our hearts. So when we see a love story it just feels home and that's the reason maybe people are attracted to it."

'Shiddat' also stars Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan, Mohit Raina and Diana Penty.

It will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from October 1.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor