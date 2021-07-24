Rahul Vaidya refrains from commenting on Raj Kundra pornography case

After a lavish and grand wedding ceremony held over 3 days, Rahul Vaidya was recently spotted interacting with the paps. He stepped out for some work, when the photographers questioned him about Raj Kundra’s case. The former Big Boss finalist said, “I don’t want to comment anything on this. I just hope everyone stays happy. I hope nobody gets into controversy. Everyone is already worried and in a bad mood due to Covid-19. I just hope everyone gets to work. Let all controversies end and let there only be happiness. It’s difficult but let everyone have a positive approach.” For the unversed, on July 19, actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband, Raj Kundra, was arrested by Mumbai Police for his alleged role in creating and publishing pornographic films on mobile applications.



Rahul today celebrated one week of being married to Disha Parmar. The couple's wedding festivities began from July 14 onwards with mehendi and haldi functions. July 16 was the D-day and the reception took place at night. July 17 was a grand sangeet night for the couple and friends and it was a royal and gala event. It was a low-key celebration in the presence of family and friends. They had announced their wedding date earlier this month with a joint statement. "With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th of July. We seek your love and blessings as we begin this new chapter of love and togetherness," they had said. He had proposed to Disha during his stint in Bigg Boss 14 last year. On national TV. The couple was supposed to get married soon after Bigg Boss ended in February but their plans were pushed due to the second wave of COVID-19.

