Raj Babbar: Preparation for roles is more meticulous these days

Mumbai, Nov 22 Raj Babbar will be soon seen in Habib Faisal's 'Dil Bekarar', along with Poonam Dhillon, Padmini Kolhapure, Sahher Bambba, Akshay Oberoi, Medha Shankar and Sukhmani Sadana.

The veteran actor recently shared his thoughts on the changes that the Indian film industry has gone through.

Talking about the approach to the characters, Babbar said, "For actors in today's era, the preparation for roles is more meticulous - there are workshops and readings. Rehearsals are more rigorous. There is more scope for various specialisations like costumes, lights, direction etc."

He draws a comparison to the era of the 80s as he says, "In the 80s, our families on sets were relatively smaller and our rehearsals were not as detailed. It was not that era's fault, but with time everything has evolved so much better and these changes were much needed; we have welcomed them happily."

Babbar lauds his co-actors in 'Dil Bekarar', as he says, "When I learnt that Sahher Bambba and Akshay Oberoi were a part of the series too, I was excited and looking forward to working with them. I already watched their previous work and the energy they bring to the table is impeccable. Everytime Padmini Kolhapure enters the screen everyone only looks at her. She is a supremely talented actor and her performance will keep everyone hooked."

The series, which will soon stream on Disney+ Hotstar on November 26, is based on the book 'Those Pricey Thakur Girls' by Anuja Chauhan. It is produced by Sobo Films and travels back in time to the 1980s when India was going through some rapid changes.

'Dil Bekarar' portrays a love story and an intense ideological clash set against the social, political and economical changes in Indian society.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor