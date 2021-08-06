Raj Kundra pornography Case: Sherlyn Chopra to be questioned by Mumbai Crime Branch

The property cell of Mumbai Crime Branch on Friday summoned Bollywood actor Sherlyn Chopra asking her to appear before it for questioning in connection with the porn film production case in which businessman Raj Kundra was arrested. Earlier on Thursday, Director of Armsprime Media Private Limited Saurabh Kushwaha was summoned for questioning by the Property Cell of Mumbai Crime Branch. Chopra had recently revealed that she had filed a FIR against Kundra earlier this year for sexual misconduct in 2019.

The latest development is sure to create more trouble for Kundra. Earlier, four out of the eleven arrested in the case turned witnesses against Kundra and his associates in the case. He has been booked under sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act. Kundra was arrested by police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films. Earlier on July 25, police had informed that four employees of Kundra have turned witnesses against him in the pornography racket case, increasing troubles for him. Kundra has been named as the key conspirator by the Mumbai Police

