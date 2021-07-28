Raj Kundra's bail plea rejected in pornography case, businessman to remain in custody

Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra's bail plea has been denied in connection with the ongoing pornography case. His judicial custody was extended for two weeks yesterday for the third time in a week. Kundra's aide Ryan Thorpe has also been denied bail. Opposing the same, the public prosecutor alleged that granting them bail can affect the investigation of the case. They said Kundra is an influential man claiming that he can intimidate the victims and witnesses by offering money.

In addition, he said the financial trial of Kundra is yet to be ascertained. Quashing the arguments, Kundra's lawyer quipped, "Is Kundra a terrorist that he will intimidate or threaten the people involved in this case." Further, he assured that the businessman has been cooperating with the investigating agencies since the beginning. The lawyer also added that Kundra's passport has already been confiscated by the crime branch and therefore, there's no question of him running away. Post the latest update, Raj Kundra’s lawyer is moving the Session's Court for a bail plea