Rajat Bedi extends financial support to family of deceased who died after getting hit by his car

Actor and television producer Rajat Bedi was recently booked by Mumbai Police for negligence after a man who was hit by his car succumbed to his injuries. Bedi was driving along the busy Sitladevi Temple Road in Andheri west and suddenly hit a local slum-dweller, identified as a 39-year-old Rajesh Boudh. The victim succumbed to his injuries at Mumbai’s Cooper hospital, where Rajat had taken him. The actor, who had filed a report at the DN Nagar Police Station, was booked by the cops under section 304-A of the IPC. Rajat has now revealed how he is extending financial support to the deceased’s family. Speaking to a news portal, the ‘Koi... Mil Gaya’ actor stated that even through it was not his fault, he is devastated thinking about the accident. The actor revealed that he immediately took care of all the expenses as well as the funeral and is supporting the victim’s family financially.

While waiting for the cops to finish their probe, Rajat said that he has already got the victim’s wife a job and is planning to make some FDs in the name of his daughters. The actor added that when the accident happened, he got out of the car to pick the man up. The people around him identified him as an actor and referred to other accidents that have been caused by actors. Rajat added that the accident happened at 5.30 PM and if it had happened in the night, people would have assumed he was drunk. Earlier, Bedi’s manager told ETimes, “In an unfortunate incident, though it was not Rajat fault as he was driving really slow. Mr Rajesh suddenly came in front of Rajat’s car. He was fully drunk, near Andheri West Metro station. Rajat himself immediately took him to Cooper Hospital after the accident and extended all possible help and support to him, arranged for blood in the night at 3.30 am and supported his family. Sadly he passed away." Bedi is known for his role of a terrorist in the Sunny Deol-starrer Hero: Love Story of a Spy, and Hrithik Roshan’s Koi..Mil Gaya.



