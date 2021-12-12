Rajinikanth turns 71: Fans gather outside Thalaiva's residence in Chennai

Superstar Rajinikanth's birthday is no less than a festival. From fans to friends and members of the film industry, everyone eagerly waits for December 12 every year.

On the occasion, his well-wishers gathered outside his Chennai residence to wish him.

In videos and pictures, a huge crowd can be seen standing together and expressing their happiness on Thalaiva's 71st birthday.

"We all are happy for Thalaiva's birthday. He has completed 71 years of his life today. We are here to wish him on his special day. We always wholeheartedly support him," one of Rajinikanth's female fans told ANI.

A few fans even carried gifts along with them. Many even wished Rajinikanth on social media.

Meanwhile. on the work front, Rajinikanth will soon reportedly start working on his 169th film, which will be directed by Desingh Periyasamy.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor