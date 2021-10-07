Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon’s Hum Do Hamare Do to skip theatre release

Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon’s comedy-drama Hum Do Hamare Do will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on October 29. The film is about a couple who ‘adopt’ their parents and also stars Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah. Sanon took to Twitter and posted the film’s new poster along with its release date. “Our hero, his love and his adopted Mom-Dad will celebrate Diwali with you. #HumDoHamareDo, streaming 29th October, on @DisneyPlusHS,” she wrote.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, the movie is directed by Abhishek Jain. Hum Do Hamare Do also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Manu Rishi Chadha and Prachee Shah Paandya.The film is written by Abhishek Jain, Prashant Jha and Abhijeet Khuman.. The story of Hum Do Humare Do is about a young couple who decide to adopt two parents to fill up the void in their lives. This will only create chaos in their lives, causing much comedy and drama.

