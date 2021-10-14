Rajkummar Rao bags new fillm 'Bheed'

Actor Rajkummar Rao is all set to work on a new film titled 'Bheed'.

The upcoming project will be directed by Anubhav Sinha.

Excited about the film, Rajkummar said, "I am thrilled to be working with Anubhav Sinha. It's a matter of great honour and privilege to collaborate with a filmmaker who has such a distinct voice. Reuniting with Bhushan Kumar feels like coming back on home turf after the success of Ludo last year."

He added, "I have always found myself gravitating towards stories that trigger conversation. Even as an entertainer, I want my work to get people thinking. This is an important subject and the character needs me to stretch myself as an artist, beyond my comfort zone. I can't wait to start shooting and lose myself in this universe."

Anubhav is extremely happy to get Rajkummar on board.

"Bheed is one of those titles that the whole team jumps at the moment you propose it. To me, casting was crucial. Raj is a very intriguing actor. He is one of the very few actors who can be so successfully transparent in a story. There always was a keen desire to work with him and I am looking forward to it. I am honoured to have a solid collaborator like Bhushan on my side who is such a strong pillar and a sturdy sounding board," he shared.

'Bheed' is touted as a socio-political drama, which will be shot across Lucknow. It is expected to go on floors in November. Also, the movie is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Anubhav's Benaras Mediaworks.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor