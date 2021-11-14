Rajkummar Rao gets engaged to ladylove Patralekhaa

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao and long-time girlfriend- actor Patralekhaa got engaged recently in an intimate pre-wedding celebration at Chandigarh.

The photos and videos from the intimate celebrations have been doing rounds on the internet.

The couple could be seen twinning in an all-white ensemble. While Patralekhaa opted for a white and silver shimmer side slit gown with a long trail, Rajkummar was seen clad in white Indian fusion wear with white sneakers.

In the viral video, Rajkummar could be seen going down on one knee to present the engagement ring to his ladylove. Patralekhaa too went down on her knees to exchange the rings.

The couple then danced together as the guests cheered for them.

The couple who have shared screen space in the 2014 drama 'Citylights', have been dating for a long time were rumoured to tie the knot soon; however, no official announcement about the wedding date has been made yet.

( With inputs from ANI )

