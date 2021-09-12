Rajkummar Rao's 'HIT- The First Case' goes on floors

The much-anticipated Hindi remake of 'HIT - The First Case' starring Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra has gone on floors followed by a mahurat pooja ceremony, on Sunday.

Present at this auspicious occasion were Rajkummar, producers Dil Raju (Dil Raju Productions), Bhushan Kumar (T-Series), Kuldeep Rathore, and director Dr Sailesh Kolanu.

'HIT - The First Case' tells the story of a cop who is on the trail of a missing woman.

The original Telugu-language mystery action-thriller film was directed by debutant Sailesh Kolanu and jointly produced by Nani and Prashanti Tipirneni. The film features Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma in the lead roles.

( With inputs from ANI )

