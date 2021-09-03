Rakul Preet Singh arrives at ED office in connection with drugs case

Actor Rakul Preet Singh on Friday arrived at the office of Enforcement Directorate (ED), in connection with a four-year-old drugs case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned 12 Tollywood actors and directors, including Rakul Preet Singh, Rana Daggubati and Ravi Teja, in connection with a four-year-old drugs case.

The official said that the agency had taken over the probe on the basis of a case registered in Telangana in 2017 in connection with a high-end drugs racket.

The Telangana SIT had arrested a South African national in August 2017 for allegedly supplying cocaine from Mumbai to Hyderabad.



