Rakul Preet Singh arrives at ED office in connection with drugs case
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 3, 2021 10:06 AM2021-09-03T10:06:56+5:302021-09-03T10:08:29+5:30
Actor Rakul Preet Singh on Friday arrived at the office of Enforcement Directorate (ED), in connection with a four-year-old drugs case.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned 12 Tollywood actors and directors, including Rakul Preet Singh, Rana Daggubati and Ravi Teja, in connection with a four-year-old drugs case.
The official said that the agency had taken over the probe on the basis of a case registered in Telangana in 2017 in connection with a high-end drugs racket.
The Telangana SIT had arrested a South African national in August 2017 for allegedly supplying cocaine from Mumbai to Hyderabad.
Hyderabad | Actor Rakul Preet Singh arrives at the office of Enforcement Directorate (ED), in connection with a drugs case pic.twitter.com/FwvplHmFnI— ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2021