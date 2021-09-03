Rakul Preet Singh arrives at ED office in connection with drugs case

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 3, 2021 10:06 AM2021-09-03T10:06:56+5:302021-09-03T10:08:29+5:30

Actor Rakul Preet Singh on Friday arrived at the office of Enforcement Directorate (ED), in connection with a four-year-old ...

Rakul Preet Singh arrives at ED office in connection with drugs case | Rakul Preet Singh arrives at ED office in connection with drugs case

Rakul Preet Singh arrives at ED office in connection with drugs case

Next

Actor Rakul Preet Singh on Friday arrived at the office of Enforcement Directorate (ED), in connection with a four-year-old drugs case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned 12 Tollywood actors and directors, including Rakul Preet Singh, Rana Daggubati and Ravi Teja, in connection with a four-year-old drugs case.

The official said that the agency had taken over the probe on the basis of a case registered in Telangana in 2017 in connection with a high-end drugs racket.

The Telangana SIT had arrested a South African national in August 2017 for allegedly supplying cocaine from Mumbai to Hyderabad.

Open in app
Tags :Rakul Preet SinghEnforcement Directorate