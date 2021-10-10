Rakul Preet Singh makes her relationship with producer Jackky Bhagnani official

Actress Rakul Preet Singh has confirmed that she is dating actor and producer Jacky Bhagnani. The former beauty queen, posted a photo of her holding his hand, she wrote, "Thankyouuuu my ! You have been my biggest gift this year ! Thankyou for adding colour to my life , thankyou for making me laugh non stop , thankyou for being you !! here is to making more memories together."Jackky posted the same photo and wrote a romantic note on her birthday.

He wrote, "Without you, days don’t seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun. Sending Birthday wishes to the most beautiful soul who means the world to me!!! May your day be as sunny as your smile ,and as beautiful as you are. Happy Birthday." Meanwhile, Rakul will be soon seen in Jackky’s production film with Akshay Kumar. She recently wrapped the shooting of the film and dropped a picture on social media. Along with the picture, she wrote, “So we call it a WRAP!!! #Production41 Thank you for this unforgettable and incredible experience. Thank you for being an amazing group of beautiful and talented human beings to work with. ️”