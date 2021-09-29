Rakul Preet Singh new picture sparks lip surgery rumours, actress refuses to comment

A few days ago, Rakul Preet Singh recently shared a selfie on her Instagram account in which she looked absolutely gorgeous. However, soon after the picture went viral, reports emerged that the actress has underwent lip surgery. According to media reports, Rakul got cosmetic surgery for lips to enhance her looks. She wrote, “On demand post 😝 @siangabari .. haha . @im__sal @aliyashaik28 #shootdiaries #london #vibes #filtermood.” Soon after her post, social media was flooded with comments. Many felt her lip looked different from the usual.

There were a few fans that felt Rakul Preet Singh was looking a little different and thought whether she went through surgery. “Ye kya inhone bhi surgery krwa li yaar ye bollywood walo ko ho kya gya he acche bhale chehre ki what lga date he,” read a comment. “Who is this?” wrote another user. Many others were enamoured by her beauty. “Kudi da pata Karo kee pind de ha,” wrote a user. However, the leading lady of ‘Konda Polam’ opposite Panja Vaisshnav Tej is yet to talk about the same. On the work front, the actress has number of films in her kitty. She currently has 8 films lined up for release, of which three films have already completed their shoot and 4 films are still to be shot while 1 film got delayed due to unknown issues between the producer and director of the film.

