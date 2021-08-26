Ram Gopal Varma forcefully gropes actress Inaya Sultana, shocking video goes viral!

Ram Gopal Varma has once again landed himself in a soup after a sensuous video of him dancing with Inaya Sultana on the song Rangeela went viral. However, in a tweet shared along with the video, the director stated that he is not the man dancing in the video and the girl in the red dress is not Sultana. The video in question allegedly shows the director celebrating Sultana’s birthday and dancing to the song Hai Rama from his hit Bollywood movie Rangeela. Some parts of the video did not go down well with the netizens. Many slammed him for “groping” Sultana and felt that such videos show how the newcomers are treated by filmmaker.

I once again want to clarify that the guy in this video is not me and the Girl in Red is not @inaya_sultana and I swear this on American President JOE BIDEN pic.twitter.com/K8nNera7Rc — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 22, 2021

Sultana too was criticised for tolerating such behaviour after she also shared a picture from her birthday party with Varma in the frame. For the unversed, Inaya Sultana has been reportedly roped in for one of Ram Gopal Varma’s upcoming movies. She is reportedly featured in the upcoming Telugu movie Aevum Jagat. The movie is directed by Dinesh Narra and will feature Kiran Geya and Prakruthivanam Prasad as lead characters. She is also reportedly playing a minor role in Sunil and Dhanraj’s upcoming film titled Bujji Ilaa Raa. On the work front, Ram Gopal Varma had recently launched his OTT platform 'Spark OTT' and released his digital film 'D Company' on May 15, 2021. The film is based on how the controversial gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his sidekick Chhota Rajan ruled the city of Mumbai in the 80s.

