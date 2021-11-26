Ramya Krishnan replaces an ill Kamal Haasan on Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5

Ramya Krishnan will be hosting the upcoming episodes of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5. Kamal Haasan, who was hosting the show, tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is currently hospitalised in Chennai. Till Kamal returns to the show, the Baahubali actress will be anchoring the show. Kamal Haasan is currently stable and in isolation at Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre in Chennai. Kamal Haasan took to social media to reveal that he had tested positive for Covid-19. After his return from the US, he developed a slight cough.

After his Covid-10 test results turned out to be positive, he was admitted to the hospital in Chennai. The latest health bulletin from the hospital stated that the actor continues to be in a stable condition. The press statement read, "Sri Kamal Haasan has been admitted to Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre. He is recovering well. His condition continues to be stable (sic)."His daughter, Shruti Haasan, took to social media to reveal that her father, Kamal Haasan, is recovering well. The actor is expected to get discharged in the coming days.




