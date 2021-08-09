Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to get married this year? Lara Dutta drops hint

The long-awaited wedding of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt may finally take place this year, as per actress and former beauty queen Lara Dutta. The actress, who will soon be seen in 'Bell Bottom', revealed the details during her interview with Times Now. "I believe that they are getting married this year,” she said when asked about the possibility of Ranbir and Alia walking down the aisle. Continuing further she said, since she is rom the ‘older generation’ and admitted that she is not totally aware of which couples are currently dating. “I might say something about some couple and I wouldn't even know if they are still together or not, ”For the unversed, Ranbir and Alia have been dating for the past many years.

Though the two have not yet made their relationship public, their love-filled social media posts are quite popular among the fans. Last year, in an interview the actor even revealed that had it not been for the pandemic, he would have already been married to Alia.Recently, during an episode of Super Dancer Chapter 4, Ranbir’s cousin Karisma Kapoor was taken off guard at the suggestion that Alia be counted as a part of the Kapoor family. As Karisma named the actors in the family, her co-judge Anurag Basu joked, “You can add Alia to that list now.” She simply smiled and mimed zipping her mouth. Ranbir and Alia will soon be seen together in Ayan Mukerji’s supernatural drama Brahmastra, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dimple Kapadia. Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in a cameo appearance. Apart from this Alia Bhatt will also be seen in RRR, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Darling. While Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in Shamshera and Animal.

