Ranbir Kapoor enjoys pre-rakhi dinner with sister and cousins

Ranbir Kapoor, who is currently in Delhi shooting for Luv Ranjan’s film, reunited with his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni for a pre-Raksha Bandhan dinner. They were joined by their cousin Natasha Nanda. Riddhima gave a glimpse of their intimate pre-Raksha Bandhan dinner via a picture on her Instagram handle. The siblings posed for a click and Neetu Kapoor was seen joining on a video call.Neetu Kapoor also shared the photo from the get-together with the caption, “Cutiesss Pre Raksha bandhan dinner ❤️❤️❤️.”Natasha Nanda is Ritu Nanda’s daughter.

Neetu Kapoor will be next seen in the upcoming film Jug Jug Jiyo. Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Jug Jug Jiyo also stars veteran actor Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Varun Dhawan in the lead roles. The film is directed by Raj Mehta. The film will be her comeback after the death of her husband, actor Rishi Kapoor. Meanwhile, Luv Ranjan’s yet-untitled movie marks the Rockstar actor’s first collaboration with Shraddha Kapoor. Over the past few months, both the actors have been shooting for it in Delhi. The rom-com is tentatively slated for a release during Holi 2022. Besides this, Ranbir also has Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra with ladylove Alia Bhatt and Karan Malhotra’s action drama Shamshera in the pipeline.