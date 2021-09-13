Randeep Hooda joins hands with Mohanlal for bilingual film, 'Mission Konkan'

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal will be collaborating again with director VA Shrikumar Menon for a film titled Mission Konkan. Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda will also play a pivotal character in the film, as per reports. Shrikumar had announced Mission Konkan last year. The historical period film is based on the lives of dockyard workers of Malabar, known as Mappila Khalasis. The film will be shot in Malayalam and Hindi and will be dubbed in other south Indian languages.

The big-budget film’s action sequences will be shot under the supervision of Hollywood technicians. ‘Mission Konkon’ will have Ratnagiri, Goa, Delhi, Beypore, Kozhikode and Palakkad as the major locations. It is said that the skills of khalasi community in making big vessels have always amazed sailors and merchants from European and Mediterranean countries too, and they used to come to Beypore to buy urus because of this reason. Mission Konkan will be Shrikumar’s second directorial outing with Mohanlal after Odiyan. The 2018 fantasy thriller was panned by critics and also tanked at the box office. On the work front, Mohanlal finished shooting for Bro Daddy. His new film with director Jeethu Joseph’s 12th Man is in production. His film with director Shaji Kaila will hit the floors in October this year.