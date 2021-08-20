Randeep Hooda slapped with a Rs 10 crore legal notice by scriptwriter

Scriptwriter and lyricist writer Priyanka Sharma of Hisar has sent a legal notice of Rs 10 crore to actor Randeep Hooda, among others, through her lawyer Rajat Kalsan. Priya has accused Hooda and his colleagues of not delivering on their promises and even threatening her.According to a report in a news portal, Priya, in her statement, stated that Randeep and his colleagues assured her of working with her and took scripts and songs written by her in the last 15 years. She also added that they kept postponing the work and now when she asked for them to return the scripts, they have been threatening her. Priya has reportedly sent a legal notice to Randeep and others through her lawyer seeking compensation of Rs 10 crore.

She has complained to the Range Commissioner of Haryana's Director General of Police, Faridabad, through email and has also demanded a public apology from them. Priya reportedly first came in contact with Hooda in 2021 through social media after which they became well acquainted and even discussed family matters. It has been reported that during one of their conversations, Priya had mentioned to Randeep's mom about the scripts she had written over the years keeping Randeep in mind. His mom apparently asked her to send them to Panchali Chakrabarty (Randeep’s manager) and Renuka Pillai (makeup artist) since their production house will come up soon. According to the reports, Priya had sent about 1,200 songs and 40 stories to Randeep Hooda, Asha Hooda, Mandeep Hooda, Ajli Hooda, Panchali Choudhary and Renuka Pillai on email and WhatsApp. . The advocate said that Priyanka Sharma has demanded a compensation of Rs 10 crore for the harassment she has been subjected to for the last eight years. On the work front, Randeep will next be seen in ‘Unfair & Lovely’ co-starring Ileana D’Cruz. The actors will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time in the film.