Rani Mukerji buys a sprawling 7 crore flat in Mumbai, to be Hardik Pandya's neighbour

Bandra has always been a hub of popular Bollywood residences in Mumbai, neighbouring Khar too is also attracting numerous stars. Among them include Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, who are regularly spotted around the area. Now as per a E-Times report, actress Rani Mukerji and wife of producer Aditya Chopra has bought a swanky new apartment in Khar West, Mumbai. The Ghulam actress reportedly spent over Rs 7.12 crore on the apartment and has a view of the Arabian sea. It is on the 22nd floor and spread across an area of 1485 square ft carpet. it also has various conveniences such as multifold car parks, an external fitness studio, a mock rock-climbing zone, and a sky-watching veranda.

The Mardaani actress is speculated to have invested in Khar's 4+3 BHK flat Even Disha Patani bought an apartment worth Rs 5.95 crore in the complex. She had registered her property in June and her apartment is located on the 16th floor. Even cricketer duo Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya also purchased an apartment recently there. On the work front, Rani Mukerji recently flew to an international location for Ashima Chibber's Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway produced by Nikkhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment and Zee Studios. She has also wrapped up Bunty Aur Babli 2 directed by Varun V. Sharma and produced by Yash Raj Films opposite Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Sharvari Wagh.