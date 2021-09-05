Rannvijay Singha resumes shooting for 'Mismatched 2'

Actor Rannvijay Singha has started shooting for the second season of the web show 'Mismatched'.

On Sunday, Rannvijay took to Instagram and shared a picture with his co-star Prajakta Koli.

"#dimple @mostlysane. #onset So happy to be back with this mad,talented and fun bunch! #mismatchedseason2," he captioned the post.

Directed by Akarsh Khurana, 'Mismatched', the teen romance revolves around Rishi (Rohit Saraf), who is in search of his happily ever after, and Dimple (Prajakta), who dreams of being a tech-wizard. In the show, Rannvijay essays the role of professor Siddharth Sinha.

Vidya Malavade, Vihaan Samat, Taaruk Raina, Devyani Shorey , and Muskkaan Jaferi are also a part of the Netflix show.

( With inputs from ANI )

