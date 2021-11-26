Rannvijay Singha to host first season of 'Shark Tank India'

As the first season of the globally renowned business reality show 'Shark Tank' comes to India, actor and TV personality Rannvijay Singha has been roped in as the show's host.

The show will give an opportunity for budding entrepreneurs to present their business ideas to experienced investors and business experts a.k.a 'The Sharks'.

While 'The Sharks' will play a key role, host Rannvijay will act as a guide for the audience. He will explain the format of this first-of-its-kind concept, introduce the innovative business ideas on the show, and will simplify the key business facts/processes for the audience to understand.

Additionally, he will be a confidant to the pitchers as he will make them feel at ease while also capturing their pre and post-pitching experiences with the Sharks in the Sharks Den.

Sharing his excitement on hosting Shark Tank India, Rannvijay shared, "Being a part of a revolutionary show like Shark Tank India is the most thrilling experience for me. I have been an ardent fan of the global version of Shark Tank for many years and have always enjoyed watching this along with my family. I always believed that if a show like Shark Tank comes to India it would help uplift so many business aspirants here. Glad that this show has finally made its headway into India with Sony Entertainment Television and I get to host India's very first edition of Shark Tank; the feeling is just unbelievable."

Elaborating about the show's concept he added, "Shark Tank as a show is truly amazing since it helps turn many dreams into reality. While the entrepreneur comes up with a business idea, the show and the Sharks provide the right guidance to them on how to start, grow or go about your business. As the host, I will explain the format of the show, simplify the process of the business deal for the audiences, will engage with the pitchers about their business ideas, highlight the Sharks expectations and more. I am really looking forward to take the viewers on this one of its kind journey with Shark Tank India."

'Shark Tank India', which is set to air on Sony Entertainment Television, will make its premiere on December 20.

( With inputs from ANI )

