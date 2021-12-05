Ranveer Singh again amaze fans, with his lovely comment on Deepika's picture

No, doubt Deepika and Ranveer are the best lovey-dovey couple of the Bollywood. The couple never fails to show their love in public, Ranveer Singh always seems to be very proud of his wife Deepika and never miss a single moment to shows his affection towards his wife.

Everyone is aware of Ranveer's romantic character and his comments under his wife's post. And this time also the actor amaze everyone. Deepika bumped into actor Vijay Varma today at an airport where the stars clicked selfie and Vijay posted it on his Instagram account where he wrote“Look who I bumped into at the airport today. The best. Baba [Ranveer Singh] is missed.” but wait how can Ranveer miss anything regarding his wife the actor went to comment section and wrote “A beauty and a cutie”.

On the same Deepika's “husband appreciation post” on Monday has suprised everyone in which she wrote “Nothing more attractive than a man, who teaches you things without making you feel like you're dumb for not knowing it already.”

On the work front, the duo will be soon seen in Kabir Khan's '83' film which revolves the victory of Indian cricket team in the 1983 World Cup. Where Ranveer Singh will be playing former cricketer Kapil Dev's character, while Deepika will be seen playing Kapil Dev's wife.