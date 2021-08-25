Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt start shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have started shooting for Karan Johar's directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. According to a E-Times report, the film's crew was seen shooting a set of important scenes in an office complex in the suburbs earlier this week. Last weekend, a technical team from the film had gone to the office building to set up a news channel's office called India Now Network, in which Alia's character Rani is employed. She is said to be playing a news anchor. The team took two days to create the sets on two different floors of which the 8th floor's design was finalised by Karan."A test shoot was conducted on Monday before the actors arrived for their eventual shots to avoid any wastage of time and resources. Karan's team has been strictly checking phones in the entire office building to ensure no footage or pictures from the shoot are leaked out on social media; in fact, they even took away phones and deleted videos and pictures shot by office goers in the building. The ongoing shoot, which starts from the early hours of the day and wraps up during the wee hours of the night, also entails a red Ferrari which seems to have some significance for Ranveer's character.

Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan was seen going up and down in the building, coordinating with various teams using the staff elevator. He is assisting Karan on the project and is also the clapper boy on the set. Last week, to announce the commencement of the shoot of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt shared a special video featuring the two of them along with Karan Johar and other crew members. One can also spot Manish Malhotra in the video. The video starts with Karan's voiceover saying, "Rocky Aur Rani bilkul tyyar hai. Chaliye karte hai unki prem kahani ki shuruat. Lights. Camera. Action." And then we see sets being erected, actors in their costumes, crew at work, Ranveer rehearsing his dance steps, Alia fixing her make-up and hair and all of them having fun together. Sharing the video, the Bajirao actor wrote, "Shuru ho gayi hai yeh anokhi kahani of Rocky & Rani. Toh dijiye humein apna aashirvaad aur pyaar, aur chaliye iss safar mein hamaare saath! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani #RRKPK (sic). "Karan Johar announced Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in July this year. He took to social media and wrote, "Thrilled to get behind the lens with my favourite people in front of it! Presenting Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, headlined by none other than Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan & Sumit Roy (sic)."Karan Johar is making his directorial comeback after a gap of five years. His last film as a director was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.