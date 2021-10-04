Ranveer Singh flaunts his chiselled physique in a never seen before look

Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram handle to share a few pictures of his muscular look. With his hair pulled up in a pony, the actor is seen flaunting a bearded look. Earlier, the superstar, left netizens awestruck by showcasing his physique. While taking inspiration from the Punjabi hit Brown Munde song, Ranveer is seen showcasing his perfectly tanned and buffed body. Clad in a white coloured loose vest, he looks handsome while striking a candid pose for the camera. Bollywood's fitness enthusiast and actor Tiger Shroff was also left in complete awe with Ranveer's well-toned physique which made him drop a comment, "Beastin" on the post.

Ranveer's fitness trainer Lloyd Stevens also wrote, "Looking jacked bro" in the comments section. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ranveer will be soon seen in the upcoming sports drama 83 in which he will share screen space with his wife and superstar Deepika Padukone. In the movie, Ranveer will essay the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, while Deepika will play his wife Romi Bhatia. Currently, he is currently busy with the shooting of Karan Johar’s upcoming film, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. He will be seen reuniting with his ‘Gully Boy’ co-star Alia Bhatt in the movie. Apart from Ranveer and Alia, the movie will also star Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in key roles.

