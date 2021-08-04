Ranveer Singh flaunts his ripped physique and bulging biceps in a new look

Superstar Ranveer Singh shared this sun kissed photo on his Instagram profile which has got fans swooning over the Gully Boy actor. Donning a vest, the actor posed for the lens while flexing his bulked new physique and huge biceps.. Fellow Bollywood star and fitness enthusiast, Tiger Shroff couldn't help but commend the actor for his transformation and left a comment that read, "Huuuge!" With his hair slicked back, a slight stubble and rather different moustache, Ranveer looked classy. Ranveer, who was last seen on the big screen in 'Padmaavat', underwent a physical transformation for his role in '83. The actor has multiple big-ticket films lined up waiting to get a release.

Meanwhile, according to a E-Times report, Ranveer has been roped in for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra. This would mark the fourth collaboration between the actor and the filmmaker. Earlier, Ranveer and Bhansali have churned out three successful films together namely Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.Previously, it was reported that Ranbir Kapoor was offered the script. Ranbir made his Bollywood debut under Bhansali’s directorial, Saawariya and assisted him in the film Black. As per reports by Bollywood Hungama, “Ranbir has expressed his confusion to Bhansali and the team as well. He is not sure of Baiju Bawra and with another Dharma project in his kitty, it’s most likely that Ranbir is going to opt out of the project, although nothing was ever locked on papers."



.