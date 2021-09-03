Ranveer Singh mourns Siddharth Shukla's sudden demise in a heartfelt post

Sidharth Shukla breathed his last on yesterday at the age of 40. The news of the Bigg Boss 13 winner’s sudden death came as a big blow not just to her family but the entire showbiz industry. Superstar Ranveer Singh, also mourned the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor’s demise. aking to his Instagram story, the Bajirao star, shared a monochromatic image of Sidharth wherein he looked dapper in a black coloured turtle neck t-shirt. Ranveer captioned the image with a broken heart emoticon. For the uninitiated, Sidharth had made his big Bollywood debut with the 2014 release Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania which featured Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in the lead.

The Balika Vadhu actor was cremated at Oshiwara crematorium this afternoon. His mortal remains were brought in an ambulance decorated with flowers. Members from the television industry, friends and family members were present at the funeral. Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij, Aly Goni, Asim Riaz, Rahul Mahajan, Vikas Gupta, Abhinav Shukla, Karanvir Bohra, Shefali Jariwala, and Darshan Raval, among others reached the crematorium to pay their last respects to Sidharth. Many of his fans and followers blocked the roads to catch one last glimpse of Sidharth Shukla. Shehnaaz Gill arrived at the Oshiwara Crematorium for Sidharth's last rites later. She was accompanied by her brother Shehbaaz. The actress did not speak to the media and was inconsolable.