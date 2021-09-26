Ranveer Singh starrer '83′ to release on Christmas 2021, actor shares a new pic

The much awaited movie 83′ based on India’s 1983 World Cup win is set to release on the occasion of Christmas this year. The release of the film has been delayed since April last year due to COVID-19. Ranveer Singh who will essay the role of skipper Kapil Dev in the film confirmed the release of the movie in a tweet via his official Instagram handle. He also stated that the multi-starrer film will release in five different languages in India. “It’s time……….. 83 IN CINEMAS THIS CHRISTMAS. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam #Thisis83,” the tweet read.

Ranveer Singh’s wife Deepaika Padukone is also the part of the film in the role of Kapil Dev’s wife while the rest of the starcast is also superb who will be portraying different players from the squad that created history at Lord’s on June 25, 1983. The renowned actor Pankaj Tripathi is also the part of project in the form of Team Manager.Ranveer's co-star and actor Sahil Khattar wrote, "What a Christmas gift. Santa Claus is real." The sports drama will be Ranveer Singh's first major release in almost two years. He will be briefly seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi which releases on Diwali this year. Post 83, Ranveer's second film Jayeshbhai Jordaar is slated to release on 25 February 2022.

