Ranveer Singh to make a grand appearance on Bigg Boss 15 grand premiere

October 2 will witness the grand premiere of one of the most popular reality TV shows, Bigg Boss season 15, this year. As per the latest promo of the show, he will be joined by the Bollywood star Ranveer Singh. It is worth mentioning that Singh will be making his television debut as host with a game show The Big Picture soon. The show will puts viewers’ knowledge to the test with a series of picture-based questions, with connected players working along in real-time from home with a studio player to win a cash prize.

This year the theme of the show is ‘Jugle Mein Sankat’. Sharing a video, the makers wrote, “@beingsalmankhan hai iss jungle ke sher, taiyaar ho jaaiye kyunki contestants karne ja rahe hain #BB15 ke wild jungle mein pravesh! Kya aap taiyaar hain inke swagat ke liye?” Now, coming to the list of participants this year, it has an interesting line-up. Karan Kundra, Simba Nagpal, Vidhi Pandya, Vishal Kotian, Sahil Shroff, Miesha Iyer, Tejasswi Prakash, Akasa Singh, Donal Bisht and Umar Riaz are expected to enter the Bigg Boss house this season. Shamita Shetty, Partik Sehajpal, and Nishant Bhat, who were contestants of Bigg Boss OTT are also going to be seen sharing the house after having performed well in the digital version.

