Ranveer Singh urges youth to create inclusive space for the hearing-impaired

September 23 is celebrated as the International Day of Sign Languages, and on this occasion, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has made a special appeal to the youth of the country.

Basically, he urged the youth to create an inclusive space for the deaf community.

"If there is anything we all have come to value and embrace in the last year and a half is the power of community and being there for each other. My message to the youth today would be to keep doing the work you are... and if in any way you can create or propagate an inclusive space by working with the Deaf community, please do. From hospitality to education to creative arts. We can only make this change together and my trust and support lie with the youth of our country," Ranveer said.

Ranveer has been working hard to help the community. He has also been urging authorities to consider and declare Indian Sign Language (ISL) as the 23rd official language of India and also signed a petition aimed at furthering awareness of this cause.

Speaking about it, Ranveer emphasised, "The first steps to this milestone have been taken by the Government some weeks back when ISL was made optional for students to learn in schools from Grade 9-12 but the day ISL will be the 23rd recognized Indian language under the Constitution of India, will be the milestone that will shift the needle. I have complete faith in the leaders of our nation and know that we are on our way to achieving this milestone. For the citizens, I urge you to sign the petition so this day can be soon celebrated."

Also, Ranveer and his artist collective, IncInk, have been the flag bearers of this cause.

"It's a long journey that lies ahead. At IncInk we all are committed to carry through as allies of our deaf community and get to the finish line with them. There are so many levels to this. The first is supporting the Deaf community in their petition (https://incink.fanlink.to/ISLPetition_) to make ISL an officially recognised language and then as a society to be more inclusive by creating accessibility for the Deaf community on the ground level," Ranveer said.

Marking the International Day of Sign Languages, Ranveer's IncInk will play ISL music videos throughout the day.

He added, "At IncInk, we create art and that is what we will continue to make accessible to the Deaf community. Our ISL videos for instance - Mohabbat, Sangeet, Black, Aur Karo and Vichaar that were released today to celebrate International Day of Sign Languages. We have ideas that are brewing, to expand our relationship with the Deaf community further in interactive ways, but it's still in the early stages. Today on International Day of Sign Languages, our IncInk YouTube Channel will be live all day (noon-midnight) playing our ISL music videos with special messages from the crew to celebrate and embrace each other."

Meanwhile, on the film front, Ranveer is busy shooting for 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', co-starring Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.

( With inputs from ANI )

