Ranveer Singh's "83" trailer is out now, see B-Town celebs reaction on the trailer,

Every Indian Cricket fan could never forget the first-ever winning world cup of India which was in 1983. To recall the historical victory of India director Kabir Khan has come up with the amazing movie 83. The movie tells about the journey of India's victory in the World cup. The movie is going to hit theaters soon and the trailer has been already out now. The trailer features superstar Ranveer Singh and legendry cricketer Kapil Dev, the trailer is getting so much love not only from the fans but the B-Town celebs are also impressed with the trailer.

As soon as the trailer launched cricketer Kapil Dev took his Instagram and shared the video with the caption "The story of my team. #83Trailer in Hindi Out Now 83 RELEASING IN CINEMAS ON 24TH DEC, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Also in 3D. #ThisIs83."

Ranveer Singh who is playing the lead role also shared the post and wrote "The incredible true story of the underdogs who pulled off the unthinkable! #83Trailer in Hindi Out Now! 83 RELEASING IN CINEMAS ON 24TH DEC, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Also in 3D. #ThisIs83,"

After sharing the trailer B-Town celebs started to pour comments with compliments. Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and R Madhavan also showed their excitment by sharing the pictures on their social media handle.