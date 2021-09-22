Rapper Baby Keem adds new tracks to his released 'The Melodic Blue' album

New York, Sep 22 Rapper Baby Keem has decided to update his newly released album 'The Melodic Blue'.

Keem added the previously released tracks 'Hooligan' and 'No Sense' to his debut studio album, reports Complex.com.

After posting the news on Instagram on Tuesday night, the California-born rapper has revamped the album with a feature from Brent Faiyaz. 'The Melodic Blue', which features Keem's cousin Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, and Don Toliver, released on September 10.

The album debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 by moving 53,000 equivalent album units in its first week out. The rapper has so far released music videos for the tracks 'First Order of Business', 'Issues', 'Family Ties', and 'Durag Activity' from the album.

Keem initially gained major recognition following the release of his single 'Orange Soda', from his second mixtape 'Die for My Bitch' in 2019.

He later collaborated with prominent rappers such as Travis Scott and Kendrick Lamar, on the songs 'Durag Activity' and 'Family Ties', respectively, the latter of which reached the top 20 on the Hot 100.

